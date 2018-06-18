Alzheimer’s awareness fundraiser a success

About 150 members of the community participated in The Longest Day® activities Saturday, according to committee chair and director of sales and marketing at Carriage Court of Washington Court House, Beth McCane.

McCane said the event “went well” and that it was successful both in terms of increasing awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease and in raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Funds raised by the event will be used by the Alzheimer’s Association as it works to accomplish its mission: “to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.”

In addition to providing funds for the important work the Alzheimer’s Association does, The Longest Day® helps to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease. Awareness is important because it educates people of warning signs to look for in themselves and their loved ones, highlights the toll that Alzheimer’s Disease takes on both those who suffer from it and their caregivers, and encourages communities to support individuals who have been affected by this disease.

During the event, teams participated in a scavenger hunt, kids played games and enjoyed activities, and the Dragin’ Angels attracted big crowds. In addition, the Bluegrass Ramblers filled the air with live music. McCane said those who attended the event had fun, adding “We were pleased, the feedback we got was very positive.” She said the event will return next year and she plans to “make it bigger and better.”

McCane said she is grateful to everyone who attended the event, all sponsors and volunteers, members of the committee, and everyone who worked to make the event a success. “We definitely want to thank everybody that helped,” she said.

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124

