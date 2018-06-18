County applies for roadway construction grant

During recent meetings, the Fayette County Commissioners have approved a number of contracts, passed resolutions and appointed employees.

On Monday, the commissioners agreed to contract DLZ for services associated with a federal grant application. If awarded, the grant money will be used to build a road between OH-729 and the railroad near the Central Ohio Logistics Center. The commissioners expect to spend $15,000 to complete the grant application. If awarded, the grant would be worth $15 million. The commissioners said they expect it to take about two months to apply for the grant and expect to learn if the county will receive it in September or October.

The commissioners are also currently looking for someone to fill Gordon Conn’s position on the planning commission. Conn resigned and his term expired on June 1.

Elected officials of the county are also currently submitting their budgets for next year. The commissioners will review these budgets in the coming weeks.

There will be a meeting regarding the land bank next Monday, June 25.

On Monday, June 11, the commissioners approved a contract between the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services, acting on behalf of Fayette County Family and Children First Council, and the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities for Help Me Grow Early Intervention Service Coordination to children from birth to age 3.

On the same day, the commissioners also agreed to participate in the multi-county brand of the office of the Ohio Public Defender. This means that the Ohio Public Defender will provide legal representation to individuals who cannot afford it in Fayette County and the City of Washington Court House. The contract will last from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

Also on June 11, the commissioners appointed Brittany Bryant as full-time assistant dog warden. She is set to begin work on June 25.

