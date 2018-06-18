Robinson-Pavey home begins move

The historical Robinson-Pavey home, which was featured in the Friday, Aug. 25, 1978 edition of the Record-Herald, was moved on Sunday morning on State Route 41 with a crowd of onlookers. Even after three hours of moving, the crew was far from the finish line. The home will finish its journey this Sunday morning.

The historical Robinson-Pavey home, which was featured in the Friday, Aug. 25, 1978 edition of the Record-Herald, was moved on Sunday morning on State Route 41 with a crowd of onlookers. Even after three hours of moving, the crew was far from the finish line. The home will finish its journey this Sunday morning. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_IMG_2695.jpg The historical Robinson-Pavey home, which was featured in the Friday, Aug. 25, 1978 edition of the Record-Herald, was moved on Sunday morning on State Route 41 with a crowd of onlookers. Even after three hours of moving, the crew was far from the finish line. The home will finish its journey this Sunday morning.