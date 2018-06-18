Historical home on the move

The historical Robinson-Pavey home started its move on Sunday from the intersection of State Route 41, Clinton Avenue, Leesburg Avenue and Court Street in Washington Court House to its final home outside of the city on State Route 41.
Currently, the house is in a field nearby State Route 41 and the Crossroad Christian Church until the crews return this coming Sunday morning to finish the trip.
