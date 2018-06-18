Modern Woodmen Supply Drive set for June 26

Modern Woodmen members of Chapter 5458 are sponsoring Supply Drive, Tuesday, June 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Willow Restaurant in Washington C.H. to benefit the Brick House Community Shelter.
Members and guests will be having dinner together and collecting items most needed: toilet tissue, paper towels, trash bags, laundry detergent, bleach, aluminum foil, Clorox wipes, Kleenex, baby wipes, diapers (sizes 3, 4, 5, 6) canned goods, non-perishable food, deodorant soap, shampoo/conditioner, and disposable razors.
Anyone bringing donations and staying for dinner will receive $2.50 off their meal compliments of Modern Woodmen. If you plan to join for dinner, please call Dan Mayo at 937-725-0445, or email: dbmayo7696@aol.com .
