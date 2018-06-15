WCH man indicted for rape

A Washington C.H. man accused of raping a 6-year-old girl is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $1 million bond after he was indicted Friday on 10 counts of rape and five counts of gross sexual imposition.

Benjamin L. Knisley, 28, of 1025 Dayton Ave., Lot 12, was served with his grand jury indictment Friday inside the jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Fayette County Common Pleas Court. Judge Steven Beathard made the decision to raise his bond to $1 million.

According to reports from the Washington Police Department, a report was made May 4 alleging that an adult male was having sex with a 6-year-old female. Following an investigation, Knisley was arrested May 24 and charged with 10 counts of rape.

No other information has been made available.

All 10 rape counts are felonies of the first degree and all five gross sexual imposition charges are felonies of the third degree.

Knisley https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_MUGSHOTS_34612429.jpg Knisley

Judge Beathard sets bond at $1 million for Knisley

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica