Historical home move could take 2 mornings

Another update has surfaced concerning the historical house move scheduled for this Sunday morning.

On Friday, Bart Dingey with Dingey Movers Inc., in Zanesville, called the Record-Herald to update the Robinson-Pavey home project. According to Dingey, the current plan is for utility crews to begin on Sunday morning at 5 a.m. moving the 82 power lines out of the way of the house.

“We are going to be taking it at least three quarters of the trip to (Halliday Way) and backing it into a field,” Dingey said. “If we are able to make it there by about 7:30 a.m., we will go ahead and finish the move to its final spot. If we are not able to, we will leave it there for the week and resume again a week from Sunday.”

Dingey said permits have been approved by the state to move the roughly 80 ton load to 1733 State Route 41 Southwest in Washington C.H. For residents who want to watch the move, he suggested that the house itself will begin its trip at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday following their inspection.

North Folk Holdings took ownership March 6 of a 1.33-acre site at 403 W. Court St. that will be developed into the new Sonic drive-in restaurant. North Folk Holdings operates 35 Sonic drive-ins, primarily in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Missouri, said Jake Stauffer, a partner at North Folk Holdings, Inc., in a phone interview earlier this year with the Record-Herald.

The Robinson-Pavey home was featured in the Friday, Aug. 25, 1978 edition of the Record-Herald where author Dr.Allen D. Griffiths detailed the history of the house, dating back to the beginning of its construction in 1848. The first owner, John H.Robinson, who was born in New York in 1821, continually built onto the “Gothic Revival” style home until 1860 and, Griffiths wrote in his article, that the home appeared to be the oldest Gothic Revival house in the county.

Emma White — the local resident who commissioned the Robinson-Pavey home on Highland Avenue in Washington C.H. to be moved — said Thursday that she was appreciative of all the support.

“The community has been very supportive of all of this,” White said. “Craig Breedlove planned the layout, Merv Coulter helped me to acquire the house, and Paul LaRue even provided information about the house and an old photo from when the house withstood a hurricane that destroyed part of the town. One thing we are hoping for from the community is old photos of the house that we can frame and put in there when it is finished. It keeps a lot of people involved and we hope to get more information as time goes on.”

Stay with the Record-Herald for photos of the historical Robinson-Pavey home move in the Tuesday, June 19 edition of the paper.

The historical Robinson-Pavey home on the wagon that will carry it to its final spot at 1733 State Route 41 Southwest in Washington C.H. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_house-moving-front-view.jpg The historical Robinson-Pavey home on the wagon that will carry it to its final spot at 1733 State Route 41 Southwest in Washington C.H.