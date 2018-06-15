Free monthly veterans breakfast has new sponsor

Geri Stevens, manager of Guardian Angels, has announced that her company will be sponsoring the free veterans breakfast on June 19.

The breakfast will be held at the American Legion Post 25, 1240 U.S. Rt. 22 West in Washington C.H. from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. As always the breakfast is free to all veterans, and all vets are encouraged to attend regardless of whether they are a member of the American Legion Post 25 or not. Non-veterans can eat for $7.

For more information call (740) 335-4990.