Alzheimer’s awareness fundraiser to be held Saturday

More than five million Americans are currently suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. This Saturday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., members of the Washington Court House community will come together to raise awareness of this disease and to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The event is called The Longest Day® and is held near the summer solstice, which is the longest day of year, to symbolize the long, difficult journey Alzheimer’s sufferers and their caregivers face.

Participants in the Longest Day® are asked to raise funds and to perform an activity of their choice. These activities can include anything from biking and running, to gardening and playing bridge or anything in between. Many participants choose to honor and remember friends or family members who suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease by performing their favorite activities.

Funds raised by participants will be used by the Alzheimer’s Associations to fund Alzheimer’s care, support, research, awareness and advocacy.

Carriage Court Assisted Living, a local senior lifestyle community, has been involved in the Longest Day® since 2014.

Fayette County Chapter Representative and Director of Sales for Carriage Court, Beth McCane, said, “Each year at Carriage Court, our activities on The Longest Day® grew and, in turn, so did our donation. This gave us the confidence to go out into the community and expand this event. We have developed a committee, comprised of various community representatives, to plan the Fayette County Longest Day event. It is our goal to make this happen annually, in an effort to not only raise funds for Alzheimer’s research, but to also promote local merchants.”

The event will be held in downtown Washington Court House and will include a scavenger hunt, a car show with the Dragin’ Angels, a performance by The Bluegrass Ramblers, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and plenty of events for the kids, including: a bubble machine, face painting, balloons, and various games and contests. Food and drinks will also be available for sale.

By Megan Neary mneary@aimmediawest.com

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124

