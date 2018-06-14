Dogs at shelter in need of homes

The Fayette County Dog Shelter is looking for homes for over 20 dogs.

Most of these dogs were found as strays in the community, although the shelter does accept some owner-surrenders of adoptable dogs, space permitting. Adopting a dog is a pretty simple process at the shelter.

After meeting the dog, adoptive owners, who must be at least 18-years-old, simply fill out some paperwork and pay an $80 adoption fee. As of January, all dogs are now spayed or neutered before being adopted.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and anytime by appointment. Dog warden, Nelson Prater, encouraged individuals who have lost a dog to come to the shelter to see if their dog is there.

“Our goal at the end of the day is to get all the dogs back where they belong or into new homes,” he said.

The shelter is looking for more volunteers, according to Prater, who said, “We accept volunteers to walk the dogs, bathe the dogs and help with daily tasks of the shelter.” Volunteers play an important role in keeping the shelter running.

Although Prater hopes every dog at the shelter quickly finds a loving home, there are two dogs he particularly hopes find homes soon. One is a Great Pyrenees and Labrador Retriever mix named Dru. Dru has been at the shelter since March 1.

Prater described him as an “oversized puppy.” “I’d really love to see him get a home,” said Prater.

The other dog Prater hopes to place soon is named Helen. Helen is a Siberian Husky mix who has been through a lot in her life. She’s been at the shelter since May 5, but Prater said she “ran wild” for awhile before coming to the shelter. She was also hit by a car. As a result, Helen is a little shy and skittish, but Prater said she is extremely loving once she starts to trust someone.

If you’re looking for a lost dog or hoping to bring a new dog home, visit the shelter at 1550 Robinson Road SE today.

Dru has been at the shelter since March 1. He is looking for a new home. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_dog-shelter-dru.jpg Dru has been at the shelter since March 1. He is looking for a new home. Fayette County Dog Shelter Staff Helen is shy but sweet. She’s looking for a home with gentle owners. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_dog-shelter-helen.jpg Helen is shy but sweet. She’s looking for a home with gentle owners. Fayette County Dog Shelter Staff

By Megan Neary mneary@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124

