Civil Credit News

From the Washington C.H. Municipal Court

1st Choice Financial, 1204 Columbus Ave. v. Kristina Dalton, Frankfort, Ohio, claims amount $495.06, for small claim.

1st Choice Financial, 1204 Columbus Ave. v. Jonathon Dalton, Frankfort, Ohio, claims amount $624.99, for small claim.

Capital One Bank (USA), Columbus, Ohio v. Stephanie M. Langley, Bloomingburg, Ohio, claims amount $1,331.31, for complaint.

FCMH Medical/Surgical Assoc. v. April Mitchell, Bloomingburg, Ohio, claims amount $3,747.43, for complaint.

FCMH Medical/Surgical Assoc. v. Kathryn Lachat, 510 Damon Drive, claims amount $2,069.07, for complaint.

Trent A. Ater, 804 S. Main Street v. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Columbus, Ohio, claims amount, n/a, for petition – noncompliance.

Landmark Acceptance Corp. (Heritage Acceptance Corp), Elkhart, Ind. v. Terry Cox, 3963 North Street SE and Greg Cox, 3963 North Street SE, claims amount $13,351.81, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corp., C/O Levy & Associates, Columbus, Ohio v. Brandon Lee, 2337 Rowe Ging Road SE, claims amount $4,961.31, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corp., C/O Levy & Associates, Columbus, Ohio v. William A. Seitz, Bloomingburg, Ohio, claims amount $8,311.70, for complaint.

Discover Bank C/O Zwicker and Assoc. Pc, Hebron, Ky. v. Penny H. Johnson, 4652 Miami Trace Road SW, claims amount $10,351.41, for complaint.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Stephen Shiltz, 713 Dayton Ave. NW, claims amount $933.46, for complaint.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Jahlen Lansing, 3404 SR 41 NW, claims amount $5,341.50, for complaint.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Gregory Cox, Jeffersonville, Ohio, claims amount $1,437.85, for complaint.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. James McGuire, 119 Bogus Road SE, claims amount $976.12, for complaint.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Michael Coates, 760 Linden Ave., claims amount $4,658.75, for complaint.

Synchrony Bank C/O Zwicker & Assoc. Pc, Hebron, Ky. v. Tara Campbell, 2332 Staunton-Sugar Grove Road, claims amount $5,441.01, for complaint.

Kassel Management, Columbus, Ohio v. Donald Pearson, 812 Delaware Street, Apt. 33, all other occupants, 812 Delaware Street, Apt. 33, for forcible entry and detainer.

Capital One Bank (USA) Na., Norcross, Ga. v. Mandy S. Dawes, 834 Riverbirch Road, claims amount $3,497.50, for complaint.

Capital One Bank (USA) Na., Norcross, Ga. v. Amie R. Crank, 516 Spring Avenue, claims amount $2,685.29, for complaint.

Capital One Bank (USA) Na., Norcross, Ga. v. Richard V. Downard, 864 Church Street, claims amount $2,021.52, for complaint.

Jh Portfolio Debt, Hazelwood, Mo. v. Richard V. Downard, 864 Church Street, claims amount $6,410.97, for complaint.

Atasha Stubbs, 919 Pam Drive v. Carrie Sockman 929 Forest Street, for escrow.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 North Main Street v. Nick Boyd, 1139 South Elm Street, claims amount $391.04, for small claim.

Gary Adams, 836 Maple Street v. Richard Myers, 836 Maple Street, for forcible entry and detainer.

Midland Funding Llc, dbi Ohio as Midland Funding, De Llc, San Diego, Calif. v. Bobbie Cress, 930 Lakeview Avenue, claims amount $878.41, for complaint.

Midland Funding Llc, dbi Ohio as Midland Funding, De Llc, San Diego, Calif. v. Tim Curtis, 407 East Elm Street, claims amount $821.35, for complaint.

Midland Funding Llc, dbi Ohio as Midland Funding, De Llc, San Diego, Calif. v. Bobbie Cress, 930 Lakeview Avenue, claims amount $1,912.68, for complaint.

Midland Funding Llc, dbi Ohio as Midland Funding, De Llc, San Diego, Calif. v. Kimberly Anders, Milledgeville, Ohio, claims amount $2,881.89, for complaint.

Synchrony Bank C/O Zwicker & Assoc. Pc, Hebron, Ky. v. Patrick Campbell, 2332 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, Apt. G, claims amount $5,013.23, for complaint.

Bloomingburg Mobile Home Park, dba Bmhp, Bloomingburg v. Brandon Nicklas, Bloomingburg and Cassidy Nicklas, Bloomingburg, for forcible entry and detainer.

Bloomingburg Mobile Home Park, dba Bmhp, Bloomingburg v. Unknown occupants, Bloomingburg, Ohio, for forcible entry and detainer.

Kaitlyn Depugh, Westerville, Ohio v. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Columbus, Ohio, for administrative license suspension.

Capital One Bank (USA) Na, C/O Lyons, Doughty, Veldhuis Pc, Columbus, Ohio v. Angie M. Beechler, Jeffersonville, Ohio, claims amount $1,309.52, for complaint.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA, Norcross, Ga. v. Nathan T. Dickerson, New Holland, Ohio, claims amount $1,851.63, for complaint.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA, Norcross, Ga. v. Zachary H. Brown, 2460 Parrott Station Road, claims amount $1,226.05, for complaint.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA, Norcross, Ga. v. Taylor L. Groves, 219 W. Elm Street #B, claims amount $1,251.64, for complaint.

James Hamby, 2838 US 62 SW v. Paul McCallister, 223 W. Oak Street, for forcible entry and detainer.

Rod Degenkolb, Xenia, Ohio v. Jennifer Pauley, New Holland, Ohio, claims amount $3,600.00, small claim.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., Norfolk, Va. v. Carrie S. Tipton, 1518 Greensview Lane, claims amount $533.93, for complaint.

Teresa Perry, Jeffersonville, Ohio v. Greg Cox, 1207 SR 734, claims amount $3,080.00, small claim.

Capital One Bank (USA) Na, Richmond, Va. v. Michele Walker, 720 Dayton Avenue NW, Apt. 2, claims amount $3,740.94, for complaint.

Thomas E. Schleppi, Grove City, Ohio v. Johnathan Ehling, New Holland and Chelsey Gordon, New Holland, claims amount $1,283.00, for forcible entry and detainer.

Thomas E. Schleppi, Grove City, Ohio v. All other occupants, 725 Brown Street, claims amount $1,283, for forcible entry and detainer.

Bonnie Snodgrass Steen, 1092 Damon Drive v. Elizabeth Kesler, 429 East Elm Street and Seth Wical, 429 East Elm Street, claims amount, $15,000.00, for forcible entry and detainer.

Credit Acceptance Corp. C/O Levy 7 Assoc. Llc, Columbus, Ohio v. Derrick Burbridge, 402 Clyburn Avenue, claims amount $5,499.87, for complaint.

Jarrod L. Mick, 1215 Snowhill Road v. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Columbus, Ohio, for administrative license suspension.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main Street v. Ty P. Bock, 120 Laurel Road, claims amount $831.35, small claim.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Avenue v. Robert Brewer, 812 Delaware Street, Apt. 11, claims amount $7,116.65, for complaint.

Midland Funding Llc, dbi Ohio as Midland Funding, Assignee of Comenity Bank, Columbus, Ohio v. Jeremy Wilcox, aka Jeremy L. Wilcox, 407 Clyburn Avenue, claims amount $1,602.06, for complaint.

Friendly Finance Corp., Baltimore, Md. v. Kipp Gravos, 5188 SR 753 SE and Miranda McKinley, Xenia, Ohio, claims amount $14,529.43, for complaint.