Tayese named Buckeye Boys State Governor

Blaise Tayese, a rising senior at Washington Court House High School, was recently elected by a majority of 1,200 of his peers to the prestigious office of governor of Buckeye Boys State.

Tayese is the son of Godwin and Olivia Tayese. Blaise’s extracurricular activities include tennis, soccer, basketball, DECA and student council. Other activities include attending church, Peer Positive Leadership and AAU basketball. He has been on the honor roll for three years and been a member of the Academy of Scholars for five years, as well as being a member of the student council.

After high school, Blaise plans to study biology at Harvard. He is the son of Godwin and Olivia Tayese, and was sponsored to attend the American Legion Buckeye Boys State Program by American Legion Post #653.

American Legion Buckeye Boys State is an intensive eight-day program focused on the workings of city, county and state government, civic engagement, and leadership development annually conducted by the American Legion Department of Ohio at Miami University.

