Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 10

David E. Bailey, 34, Hillsboro, no operator’s license.

Maria A. Argueta, 65, 703 John St., speed 40/25.

James W. Picklesimer, 34, New Holland, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Keisha M. Ryan, 23, 2107 Jenny Lane, speed.

Dean Groves Jr., 33, 1023 Center St., bench warrant.

Kristi L. Bradley, 49, 854 Pin Oak Place, no operator’s license.

Katherine J. Ross, 25, Jeffersonville, bench warrant – failure to appear.

June 9

Phillip A. McPherson, 22, West Jefferson, disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Robyn D. Downing, 37, Williamsport, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Laci B. Farmer, 34, 518 Carolyn Road, OVI.

Allen J. Tagg, 28, Sabina, disorderly by intoxication.

Timothy R. Dilley, 26, at large, no operator’s license.

June 8

Edward C. Liff, 20, Mt. Sterling, no operator’s license.

Christy L. Clark, 48, Derby, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie L. Johnson, 34, 827 Pin Oak, theft.

Hubert A. Green, 41, at large, bench warrant – parole violation, bench warrant – parole violation.

Dalton C.W. Knapp, 41, 648 Yeoman St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor), theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Amber R. Claytor, 28, Greenfield, physical control violation.

Latisha R. Price, 41, Greenfield, stop sign violation, failure to give full attention to road.

June 7

Kevin W. Perry, 801 E. Paint St., bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear, obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

James W. Wagner, 63, 327 Earl Ave., Clinton County warrant.

Christina Cruz, 43, Columbus, failure to identify, criminal trespassing.

Kimberly A. Williams, 33, Richmondale, Ohio, speed.

Jonathan Harris, 35, 1228 Grace St., domestic violence (fourth-degree felony).

Shannon D. Hunt, 30, 126 Laurel Road, unsafe vehicle, no operator’s license, fictitious plates.

Melissa L. Glispie, 35, Clarksburg, theft.

April L. Hawkins, 30, 1103 Willard St., no operator’s license.

June 6

Anthony C. Darthard, 37, Columbus, disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Dereck Meddock, 34, Sabina, parole violation, parole violation.

Joshua L. Thompson, 25, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Aubrey C. Taylor, 21, 291 Ghormley Road, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Krisa J. Woods, 616 McLean St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

June 5

Carrie E. Mead, 36, Chillicothe, bench warrant – failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Kathleen T. McKenna, 39, Bloomingburg, no operator’s license, failure to display registration.

Tyler L. Canterbury, 18, Jeffersonville, no operator’s license.

William Dillon, FCSO warrant.

William J. Meadows, 31, 828 E. Market St., Ross County warrant, bench warrant – failure to appear, obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

Jason L. Price, 45, 186 Eastview Drive, no operator’s license.

June 4

Brittany L. Gorman, 24, Grove City, obstructing.

Elijah S. Campbell, 18, Leesburg, speed 51/25.

Brittany Barnes, 23, 2149 Jenni Lane, fugitive from justice.

June 3

Joseph G. Blanton, 32, Columbus, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Charles T. Woods II, 30, 607 D Village Court, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

June 2

Travis E. Mora, 35, 99 Summit Lane Apt. 127, no operator’s license, fictitious registration, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Kellie J. Herron, 41, at large, grand jury indictment – possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony), grand jury indictment – tampering with evidence.