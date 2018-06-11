Relay For Life successful despite rain

The Relay For Life in Washington C.H. was cut short by rain on Friday night, but participants still managed to raise $42,789.32 for The American Cancer Society.

More funds are expected as the silent auctions that were canceled due to the weather are rescheduled.

In addition to raising funds, the relay focused on honoring members of the Washington Court House community who have been affected by cancer. Before the relay, there was a Survivors’ Dinner. Food for the dinner was donated by Kroger, and prepared and served by Prime Meats and Deli. These individuals were then honored during the Survivors’ Lap. As cancer survivors and their caregivers walked that first lap together, inspirational music played and spectators cheered them on.

In addition to walking laps, relay participants and spectators patronized a variety of booths that surrounded the track. These booths offered everything from baked goods and games to the chance to register for a bone marrow registry. The goal of every individual who walked that track, who staffed those booths, and who signed up for that registry was to support those who are currently battling cancer and to work for a world without cancer.

The funds that were raised by the Relay For Life will be used to help to make the American Cancer Society’s dream of a wold that is free from cancer a reality. The American Cancer Society funds and conducts research, shares expert information, supports cancer patients, and works to promote prevention.

Unfortunately, the rain forced the cancellation of the relay before the luminary ceremony could be held. Mary Cox, a member of the event leadership committee, said the committee is currently working to determine a way to make up for the cancellation of this ceremony by honoring those for whom luminaries were purchased in a different way.

Although Cox was disappointed to see the event cut short by the weather, she said the way the community pulled together to deal with the issue was a true silver lining. She said participants and spectators worked together to ensure that everyone got home safely, and about a dozen volunteers showed up the next day to clean up.

“That was really heartwarming, seeing all those people come together,” Cox said.

Cox said there will be another relay next year and that the committee will “continue to make it a really positive event.”

Updates regarding the luminaries, rescheduled auctions, and next year’s relay can be found on the Relay For Life Fayette County Facebook page and using #FayCoRelay2018.

Alei-ah, Oliviya, Brooke, Jasmine, Davey and Brittany Dejarnette participated in the Relay for Life Friday as part of team McKesson. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_relay-for-life-mckesson-family.jpg Alei-ah, Oliviya, Brooke, Jasmine, Davey and Brittany Dejarnette participated in the Relay for Life Friday as part of team McKesson.

By Megan Neary mneary@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124.

