South Central Ohio gas prices increase, nationwide average continues to drop

Gas prices in South Central Ohio increased by four cents over the week to $2.816 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Most states in the Great Lakes and Central region are seeing cheaper gas prices on the week – however, four states saw prices increase (Ohio, +2 cents). Inventory levels continue to hold slightly above the 52 million barrel mark. According to the latest data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), this is the lowest inventory levels of the year for the region and about 2.6 million below levels at this point last year.

Today’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average $2.816

Average price during the week of June 4, 2018 $2.775

Average price during the week of June 12, 2017 $2.274

Here is the price per gallon of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.818 Athens

$2.781 Chillicothe

$2.792 Columbiana

$2.803 East Liverpool

$2.849 Gallipolis

$2.884 Hillsboro

$2.797 Ironton

$2.871 Jackson

$2.711 Logan

$2.791 Marietta

$2.721 Portsmouth

$2.819 Steubenville

$2.923 Washington Court House

$2.867 Waverly

On the National Front

At $2.92, the national gas price average has dropped four cents since the beginning of June. Today’s average is three cents less than a week ago, six cents more than a month ago and 58 cents more expensive than a year ago. On the week, only eight states saw prices increase while all others dropped by as much as 13 cents or remained stable.

Dropping by 713,000 b/d, the EIA reports that demand registers (for the first time since mid-January) just under 9 million b/d. This is surprising, as levels have consistently measured above the 9 million mark every week in June since 2015.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate decreased 21 cents to settle at $65.74. Oil prices trended marginally lower last week following EIA’s report that crude production hit 10.8 million b/d last week. The estimate sets another weekly domestic record, which has been a reoccurring phenomenon in 2018. When compared to last year at this point, the U.S. is producing roughly 1.5 million b/d more this year.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

