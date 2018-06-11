Historical home move delayed

An old home on Highland Avenue in Washington Court House will not be moved until later in the week — possibly Thursday or later according to Emma White.

North Folk Holdings took ownership March 6 of a 1.33-acre site at 403 W. Court St. that will be developed into the new Sonic drive-in restaurant. North Folk Holdings operates 35 Sonic drive-ins, primarily in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Missouri, said Jake Stauffer, a partner at North Folk Holdings, Inc., in a phone interview earlier this year with the Record-Herald.

White — the local who commissioned the house to be moved — spoke about the project delays on Monday.

“I contacted the utility companies and everyone has been really great about coming together to get this house moved (Tuesday),” White said. “For us to move it though we have to get a permit, and we got word that the state is really holding up the process and hasn’t issued a permit yet. They are even saying they may push it back to Sunday so we don’t block as much traffic on 41. The only issue is we have churches out that way that will be blocked on Sunday, so Bart Dingey (the moving company) is really pushing for it to happen on Thursday.”

White also said the movers commented about the possible weather for Tuesday, which could include heavy rainfall, saying it could have a serious impact on the moving process and they should wait for Thursday.

The Robinson-Pavey home — as White calls it — was featured in the Friday, Aug. 25, 1978 edition of the Record-Herald where author Dr. Allen D. Griffiths detailed the history of the house, dating back to the beginning of its construction in 1848. The first owner, John H. Robinson, who was born in New York in 1821, continually built onto the “Gothic Revival” style home until 1860 and, Griffiths wrote in his article, that the home appeared to be the oldest Gothic Revival house in the county.

