15 selected for Buckeye Boys State

American Legion Post 25 and Post 653 have selected 15 young men from Fayette County to participate in the American Legion Buckeye Boys State, an eight-day intensive education program on Ohio government for high school students.

American Legion Buckeye Boys State is a program where each participant becomes a part of the operation of the local, county and state government.

The program is held at Miami University in Oxford and began Monday. The young men will stay through Sunday, June 17.

At the American Legion Buckeye Boys State, participants are exposed to the rights, privileges, duties and responsibilities of a franchised citizen. The training is objective and practical with a city, county and state government operated by the students elected to the various offices. Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, a band and recreation; all are high school juniors, selected by a local American Legion Post.

WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL:

Bryce Coy is the son of Eric and Stacy Coy. Bryce’s extracurricular activities include soccer, football, track and field. Other activities include excel track and field club. Bryce has received a Sportsmanship award along with an award for Frontier Athletic Conference. He plays the piano, guitar and enjoys music and photography.

Jarred Hall is the son of Rick and Diana Hall. Jarred enjoys playing basketball and being in the choir. He was a part of the Academy of Scholars for four years. He really enjoys watching and playing basketball.

Connor Lane is the son of David and Andrea Lane. Connor’s extracurricular actives include cross county, track, wrestling, as well as being a part of the quick recall team. Other activities include attending Grace United Methodist Church where he has participated in several community outreach missions. Connor also occasionally teaches science classes at the library. He is a five-year member of the Academy of Scholars. Connor has been accepted into the West Point Summer Leadership Experience program and will be attending.

Shrey Maniya is the son of Jit and Ila Maniya. Shrey’s extracurricular activities include soccer, bowling, quick recall, and being vice president of leadership for the DECA Board. Other activities include being a referee for little league soccer, math camp, and tutoring children in math from ages 9-21. Shrey has been a member of Academy of Scholars for four years, received a science award, a math award, and is considered “gifted” by the School of Academics. He enjoys learning about history and philosophical morality, politics and trivial information.

Jaxson Singleton is the son of Karen Singleton. Jaxson’s extracurricular activities include marching band, concert band, soccer and DECA. Other activities include attending Grace Community Church and working a part-time job at Physicians and Surgeons for Women. Jaxson can play the trumpet and is interested in pursing a career in either business or medicine.

Blaise Tayese is the son of Godwin and Olivia Tayese. Blaise’s extracurricular activities include tennis, soccer, basketball, DECA and student council. Other activities include attending church, Peer Positive Leadership and AAU basketball. He has been on the honor roll for three years and been a member of the Academy of Scholars for five years, as well as being a member of the student council. Blaise would like to major and minor in medicine and business, but is also possibly thinking about political science as a substitute for one of the two.

MIAMI TRACE HIGH SCHOOL:

August Langley is the son of Jody and Melanie Langley. August’s extracurricular activities include Spanish Club, Key Club, Superintendent’s Advisory Council, soccer, cross country and track. Other activities include attending Grace Community Church, Youth Bible School during the summer, Youth Church Camp and club soccer. He has received the Iron Man Award, Scholar Athlete Award, National Honors Society, as well as earned honor roll every quarter throughout high school. August enjoys traveling. He got to travel to Spain and Madrid. He enjoys learning about history as well as watching soccer, basketball, baseball and football.

Wyatt Cory is the son of Geoff Cory and Carissa Rutherford. Wyatt’s extracurricular activities include cross country, basketball, track and FFA. Other activities include attending Bloomingburg Presbyterian Church, 4-H group, Junior Olympics Track and Field, and a Junior Fair board member. He is a National Honors Society member and received the Scholar Athlete award. Wyatt enjoys playing sports and showing market lambs, as well as raising market lambs and rabbits.

Cole Howard is the son of Crystal Pummill. Cole’s extracurricular activities include cross country, swimming, track, band and choir. Other activities include attending church and yard work. He has received the Scholar Athlete Award and honorable mention. Cole enjoys doing many small hobbies, such as collecting coins and vinyl records.

Devin Howard is the son of Rod and Dawne Howard. Devin’s extracurricular activities include soccer, track and field, Key Club, Spanish Club and Superintendent’s Advisory Council. Other activities include Boy Scouts of America, 4-H, Junior Fair Board, and also works as an office assistance at Advantage Physical Therapy. He was one of four selected to place a wreath at The Tomb of The Unknown Soldier, selected to attend the Martin W. Essex School for the Gifted and Talented, and is a member of the National Honors Society. Devin enjoys editing and producing videos.

Nicholas Foody is the son of Kenneth Foody and Carrie Kratzer. Nicholas’s extracurricular activities include cross country, track and Spanish Club. Other activities include working 30 hours a week at Wendy’s. He has received the Athletic Award, Americanism Test Winner, and was second team All-SCOL for cross country. Nicholas is also attending Southern State Community College where he is taking multiple college courses.

Tyler Eggleton is the son of Wayne and Taran Eggleton. Tyler’s extracurricular activities include golf, basketball and FFA. Other activities include 4-H, youth basketball, showing hogs and working part-time at the Dairy Queen. He was top five fruit salesman for FFA, a member of National Honors Society, Scholar Athlete, first team All-SCOL, and first team All-FAC. Tyler enjoys spending time with family, camping and going on vacations.

Austin Brown is the son of Scott Brown and Sandy Wright. Austin’s extracurricular activities include basketball and baseball. Other activities include church and helping coach youth baseball. He has received the Scholar of Athletes Award. Austin really enjoys sports.

Jacob Atwood is the son of Angela Atwood. Jacob’s extracurricular activities include cross country, basketball and track. Other activities include attending church as well as holding a job. He has received an award for Academic Boosters Club, Scholar Athlete Award, and Rookie of the Year. Jacob enjoys computers, technology, volleyball and working with automobiles.

Jacob “Coby” Seyfang is the son of Derek and Heather Seyfang. Coby’s extracurricular activities include soccer, tennis, cross country, football, musical, Spanish Club, Key Club and MTHS Soundsations. Other activities include club soccer, attending Grace Community Church, youth group member, soccer referee, FFA Food Science Team, and he also works. He is a National Honors Society member, a member of the Superintendent’s Council, and also honor roll. Coby enjoys hunting, fishing, being with friends and family, and playing all different sports.

