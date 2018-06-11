Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

June 10

Criminal Damaging: At 12:46 p.m., an employee of Dollar General reported that sometime during the evening on June 9, someone sprayed shaving cream on several pieces of merchandise.

Assault: At 8:32 p.m., a woman reported being assaulted by her boyfriend, Jeremy Wright.

June 9

Theft: At 2:55 p.m., an employee of Walmart reported that a female went through the self-checkout line and scanned some merchandise, but failed to scan all she had. She then attempted to leave the store without paying for all items. Robyn Dawn Downing was arrested for the offense.

Assault: At 7 p.m., a woman reported that she was under the Millikan Avenue bridge meeting a known male, during which he became upset and physically assaulted her.

June 8

Criminal Trespass: At 8:30 a.m., Brian Tabit reported that a male was on the property he owns without permission, ignoring several “No Trespassing” signs. The male, Donald R. Fields, was charged with the offense.

Theft: At 10:46 a.m., Christy Clark reported that unknown person(s) removed medication and cash from her purse while at a residence on Yeoman Street.

Drug Paraphernalia: At 10:46 a.m., officers were called to an address on Yeoman Street in reference to a disturbance complaint. While speaking with the involved parties, a female was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Christy Clark was charged with the offense.

Theft: At 11:30 a.m., Stephanie Smith reported that she accidentally left her phone in the restroom at Burger King and when she returned it was gone. The phone was tracked to a nearby location and was found in the possession of Jamie Lou Johnson. Johnson was charged with the offense.

Criminal Damaging: At 2:46 p.m., Dustin Gulley reported that unknown person(s) threw a large landscape rock through a window on his residence, causing it to shatter, and it also damaged a floor tile where it landed.

Disorderly Conduct: At 11:55 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Broadway Street in reference to a disturbance complaint. All parties were contacted and advised to discontinue their behavior. A male, Phillip A. McPherson, failed to cease his actions and was arrested for the listed offense.

June 7

Domestic Violence: At 11:06 a.m., a woman reported that during an argument with a family or household member, she was physically assaulted. Jonathan A. Harris was arrested for the offense.

Theft: At 9:53 p.m., an employee of Walmart reported that a female concealed merchandise and attempted to leave the store without paying for the items. Melissa Lynn Glispie was arrested for the offense.

June 2

Theft: At 3:32 p.m., an employee of Walmart reported that a female concealed merchandise and attempted to depart the store without paying for the items. The female, identified as Beth Ann Hughes, was charged with the offense.

Disorderly Conduct: At 4:33 p.m., officers were called to an address in the 700 block of Campbell Street on a disturbance complaint. Upon arrival, the involved parties were separated and warned to discontinue their disruptive behavior. A female, identified as Sydney N. Woodson, failed to cease her actions and was arrested for the listed offense.

Assault: At 4:59 p.m., a person reported that while at Boost Mobile at Washington Square, a known male physically assaulted him. The male, Jonah D. McCoy Jr., was arrested for the listed offense.

Theft: At 8:59 p.m., Andrew Gryniuk reported that unknown person(s) removed his wallet from where he had placed it during a yard sale he was having.

June 1

Theft: At 8:58 a.m., Cynthia Meriweather reported that an unknown male scammed her into depositing funds into a bank account to be able to release a larger sum of money to be delivered to her.

Theft: At 9:20 p.m., an employee of Walmart reported that a female went through the self-check line with merchandise and paid for some, then attempted to depart without paying for the other items. Tonya J. Bruce was arrested for the offense.

May 30

Theft: Terrie Chapman reported that sometime overnight unknown person(s) removed a large homemade wooden easel from outside her dance studio on Broadway Street.

May 29

Forgery/Theft/Drug Paraphernalia: At 3:44 p.m., officers were called to Family Dollar on a complaint of a male trying to use counterfeit money to purchase merchandise. While at Family Dollar, a similar complaint was received from CVS. Officers were able to locate the male at Washington Square and identified him as Rebel L. Brooks. Brooks was advised of the complaint and was found with several counterfeit bills that matched the ones at the businesses. Drug paraphernalia was also located. Brooks was arrested for the listed offenses.