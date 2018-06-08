Fayette County Public Health to hold board meeting Monday

The June Board of Health meeting will be held on Monday, June 11 at 7:30 a.m. at Fayette County Public Health, 317 S. Fayette Street in Washington Court House.

During the meeting, written reports will be presented from a variety of organizations. These include Help Me Grow, Nursing/Epidemiology and the Director of Environmental Health.

Additionally, administrative reports to “Reaffirm Civil Rights 2018” and approve contracts will be presented.

For more information visit their website at www.faycohd.org or call Fayette County Public Health at (740) 335-5910.