WCH man charged with rape of child

A 29-year-old Washington C.H. man has been charged with first-degree felony counts of rape, kidnapping and aggravated burglary for allegedly breaking into a Columbus apartment Tuesday morning and sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

Jermie Lee Groves appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court Thursday to answer to the charges. He is being held in the county jail without bond.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Groves broke into an apartment in the 1500 block of Stimmel Road early Tuesday morning. Once inside, he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Friday, June 15 at 9 a.m. No other information was available as of Friday afternoon.

Groves https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_JERMIE-GROVES.jpg Groves