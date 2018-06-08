‘Game On’ in Washington Court House

“Game On Arcade” will open within the next few weeks in Washington Court House, according to co-owner Mark Wilson.

The arcade will be located at the old Pour Boys location at 202 E. Court St. The arcade will feature about 25 games and will also be home to Nellie’s on the Corner Pizza and Wings.

There will be a large variety of games in the arcade, ranging from classics like Pac-Man to more modern games.

“I got a little bit of everything in here, so hopefully it will appeal to all ages,” said Wilson. Wilson said he doesn’t have one favorite game as he likes them all. “It’s kinda my hobby,” he said. “I’ve always liked video games from back when I was a kid.”

Wilson has raised three children in Washington Court House, and he grew up in the area himself and attended Miami Trace High School. He believes that “the kids in Washington Court House need something to do.”

He said he hopes that his family-friendly arcade will provide local kids with something fun to do.

“This is just something right in the middle of town that they can walk to. You know, they don’t need to get a ride or anything,” he added.

In addition to arcade games, customers will be able to enjoy food from Nellie’s, which will share space with the arcade. Nellie’s is owned by Carlos Ooten. Seating for Nellie’s customers is available inside the arcade and Wilson hopes to provide additional outdoor seating.

Wilson said he and co-owner Chris Bateson had the idea to open an arcade about six months ago and “just made a leap of faith.” Extensive work has gone into preparing the arcade and getting the games in working order.

“We’re here every night ‘til midnight, so we’re going at it pretty hard,” said Wilson.

The arcade will likely be open Monday through Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and will have limited Sunday hours. If all goes well, Wilson said he may add laser tag to the arcade’s offerings in the upstairs of the building. He’s looking forward to proving local families with a positive way to spend their free time, and he said he and Bateson “hope the community can support it.”

Game On Arcade, a new business opening in Washington C.H., will feature more than two dozen different games. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_gameonInside.jpg Game On Arcade, a new business opening in Washington C.H., will feature more than two dozen different games. Mark Wilson, co-owner of Game On Arcade, has always loved video games. The business is expected to open in downtown Washington C.H. in the next few weeks. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_gameonMark.jpg Mark Wilson, co-owner of Game On Arcade, has always loved video games. The business is expected to open in downtown Washington C.H. in the next few weeks. A sign that looks like this will soon be hung above the arcade’s entrance. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_gameonSign.jpg A sign that looks like this will soon be hung above the arcade’s entrance.

By Megan Neary For the Record-Herald

Reach Megan Neary at (614)440-9124

Reach Megan Neary at (614)440-9124