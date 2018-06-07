Schwartz named to University of Kentucky Dean’s List

Alexis Schwartz, daughter of Bret and Robin Schwartz, of Washington Court House, has been named to the University of Kentucky Dean’s List.To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 or higher and 12 credit hours.

Schwartz — who just finished her sophomore year at UK — is majoring in equine science and management. She is a member of the UK Block and Bridle club. While attending school, Alexis is also a betologist at Keeneland during their spring and fall meets.

When Alexis returns in the fall as a junior, she will also be working with Taylor Made Farms, home of the famous horse, California Chrome, and interning with the Breeders Cup.

Schwartz is a 2016 graduate of Miami Trace.