Ohio Hospice of Fayette County thanks Hike sponsors

Ohio Hospice of Fayette County recently commented on its overwhelming support at this year’s Hike for Hospice and thanked the community for its role in making the event a success.

The organization expressed gratitude for the community support and to community sponsors who helped generate participation of over 450 people in the Hike for Hospice, which was held April 29. The march marked the 30th anniversary of the annual event.

“We are so fortunate and thankful for the support we received,” said Patti Settlemyre, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “Over $13,700 was donated to support patient and family services for those in our community who are facing life-limiting illnesses.”

Hospice of Fayette County thanked the sponsors for the event as well, which included BK Exteriors, Doug Marine Motors, Fayette Memorial Hospital, Fayette Home Health Care Supply, Pettit’s, Merchants National Bank, Quali-Tee Design Sportswear, Walmart Distribution Center, Vermeer, and St. Catherine’s Manor/Court House Manor. Memory Walk signs were donated by The Print Shop.

According to a press release from Ohio Hospice of Fayette County, the Senate of the State of Ohio also recognized the 30th anniversary of the event, commending the Hike for Hospice for enhancing the quality of life in the Fayette County community and recognizing all those involved with planning, sponsoring and participating in the event.

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization. It was founded in 1987 as a community hospice to affirm life and provide comfort, symptom management and support in physical, mental and spiritual aspects when there is a life-limiting illness. Committed to respecting and empowering individuals so they remain active in their decision-making and personal choices, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County earned accreditation from The Joint Commission in 2014 and again in 2017. In 2016, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County was also recognized for high-quality care by the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics, recognizing hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

The information in this article was provided by Ohio Hospice of Fayette County.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_2016HikeForHospice6.jpg

By Martin Graham mgraham@recordherald.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy