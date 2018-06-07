Humane Society celebrates ‘Adopt-A-Shelter Cat Month’

June is “Adopt-A-Shelter Cat month” and the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) is celebrating by having a “Caturday Café” and a special adoption event this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beginning this Saturday and every second Saturday of each month, FRHS will host a Caturday Café at its downtown Washington C.H. adoption center, where all of their cats and kittens will have reduced adoption fees. FRHS will have free coffee and hot chocolate, along with tasty treats for all potential adopters or for those who are visiting with the animals.

“Caturday Cafés have become popular with humane societies across the country so we wanted to try it here in Fayette County. All of our kittens will be $50 and adult cats will be $10,” said Brad Adams, outreach director for FRHS. “Visitors may grab a cup of coffee, and sit down and visit with the animals.”

The cats and kittens are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, flea treated, tested for FeLV/FIV and micro-chipped.

If you are looking for a forever friend, stop by the Fayette Regional Humane Society’s Adoption Center and meet your new companion. Each spring during “kitten season,” thousands of kittens join the millions of cats already in shelters across the nation. That means that right now FRHS has tons of cute, cuddly kittens available for adoption.

FRHS staff members are ready to help you adopt your very first cat — or to bring home a friend for another beloved cat. FRHS has approximately 44 kittens and a few cats under its care at the adoption center.

The humane society’s adoption center is located at 153 S. Main St. with the entrance facing East Street. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and closed on Friday and Sundays.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. It receives less than 2 percent of its support from governmental organizations and therefore must rely on donations, grants and fundraising to carry out the mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit the website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_CaturdayCafe.jpg