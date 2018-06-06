Posted on by

Summertime in Washington Court House

Jordyn Lawson had a great time Wednesday at Christman Park in Washington Court House. Here, she decided to give the playground slide a whirl.

Lulu, a Cairn Terrier, took in the beautiful weather Wednesday at Christman Park. Lulu’s owner, Steve Sword, said they take a walk at the dog park almost every day.


