‘Shooting for a cure,’ two MDA events this summer

Team X-man, a family of local residents raising money to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), will be holding two different “Shoot for the Cure” events this summer.

The first event, organized by Wayne Turner (leader of Team X-man), is the third-annual Shoot for the Cure .22 caliber, long barrel, open sight shoot out on June 30. Turner encouraged the community to join them in raising money for MDA and enjoy a day with food, drinks and a bit of target practice at the Fayette County Fish & Game Association shooting range, 1236 Robinson Road in Washington Court House.

The shooting begins at noon and will last until 3 p.m., at $5 per card and a two-card minimum to participate. Each card is good for 10 shots and ammo will be provided for the event, as well as some .22 rifles for those without a .22 to bring. Shooters of all ability levels are welcome and encouraged to participate with prizes being awarded to the top three shooters.

“This is for all ages, whether 8-years-old to 80, male or female, everyone can be involved,” Turner said. “We always tell everyone on the rifle shoot, if you do not have a .22 rifle we will supply one. We have one to borrow. There is no reason to not show up. We will have lots of great prizes and stuff. The community has been really good about supporting us and everything we do.”

The second “Shoot” event, Shoot for a Cure second-annual golf outing, will be held on Aug. 5 at Buckeye Hills Country Club in Greenfield with check-in at 9:30 a.m. and tee time at 10 a.m. For this event, Turner is encouraging community members to find three of their best golfer friends and enter the team to help raise money for the cure. The registration forms are available at Buckeye Hills or from Turner, and should be returned with each golfer’s name and an enclosed registration fee of $240 ($60 per player). The ticket includes participation in the event, a meal, cart and door prize entry.

“Doug Marine Motors will be donating a Jeep for a Hole-in-One contest during the event,” Turner said. “Other hole contests will have gift cards and other prizes to win as well.”

Additionally, Turner is asking the community to sponsor a hole for $100, which includes advertisement to be displayed at the tee box and recognition on lunch tables. Sponsors are invited the day of the event to participate at the tee and provide promo gifts or setup games the day of the event.

Organized by Turner, Team X-man — led by he and his wife — have been working for years to raise money in an attempt to find a cure for muscular dystrophy (MD). Their grandson, Xavier Swiger, an 8-year-old Miami Trace student, has been suffering from MD for several years, and Turner said Xavier travels regularly to Children’s Hospital. It was because of him that the family decided to form team “X-Man” to support not only Xavier, but all children suffering from MD.

“The first three years of fundraising, we raised about $3,500 each year,” Turner said. “Last year, thanks to the support from Fayette County, we raised $8,077.19. This year we are hoping to break $10,000 and have currently raised around $3,000 to $4,000.”

Team X-man recently presented the funds raised during 2017 to the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help those afflicted with the disease find a cure. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_IMG_0536.jpg Team X-man recently presented the funds raised during 2017 to the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help those afflicted with the disease find a cure.

By Martin Graham mgraham@recordherald.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

