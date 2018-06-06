Phillips graduates with D.O. from Ohio University

Eric J. Phillips, of Washington Court House, was among the students who received a doctor of osteopathic medicine (D.O.) degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine at the college’s May 12 commencement exercises.

The child of Doug Phillips of Washington Court House and Joan Jordan of Warwick, R.I., in 2014 Dr. Phillips earned a B.S. in biological sciences from the University of Cincinnati, and is a 2010 graduate of Washington Senior High School. After graduation, Dr. Phillips will begin a residency in anesthesiology at Kettering Health Network in Dayton.

The 2018 graduating class was the 39th to graduate from the Heritage College, which was created by the Ohio Legislature in 1975, and is the only institution in the state accredited to educate osteopathic physicians.

The Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine is a leader in training dedicated primary care physicians who are prepared to address the most pervasive medical needs in the state and the nation. Approximately 50 percent of Heritage College alumni practice in primary care and nearly 60 percent practice in Ohio.