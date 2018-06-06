Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 4

Brittany L. Gorman, 24, Grove City, obstructing.

June 3

Charles T. Woods II, 30, 607 D Village Court, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Joseph G. Blanton, 32, Columbus, possession of drug abuse instruments.

June 2

Kellie J. Herron, 41, at large, grand jury indictment (fifth-degree felony) out of Fayette County, possession of drugs, FCSO grand jury indictment – tampering with evidence.

Travis E. Mora, 35, 99 Summit Lane, Apt. 127, no operator’s license, fictitious registration, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Shaun A. Honesty, 36, 1105 Washington Ave., Room 3, domestic (fifth-degree felony).

Brenda S. Mickle, 64, 1012 Gregg St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

William R. Gregg, at large, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Juwan T. McCullough, 23, Fairborn, violation of CPO.

Beth Ann Hughes, 26, Sabina, theft.

Mark A. Rittenhouse, 47, at large, obstructing, APA warrant.

Sydney N. Woodson, 18, 711 Campbell St., disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Marvin J. Broadus, 40, 885 Riverbirch Road, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Jonah D. McCoy Jr., 26, 820 Pin Oak Plaza, assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

June 1

Joyce M. New, 82, Sabina, improper lane change.

Christopher M. Hurtt, 22, 3195 Bloomingburg-New Holland Road, speed.

Pamela J. Young, 45, 415 E. Court St., Apt. 4, speed.

Tonya J. Bruce, 42, 252 Henkle St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Male, 17, New Holland, failure to control.

Anthony L. Nelson, 39, 810 Maple St., bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear.

May 31

Gary L. Thirtyacre, 422 Grove Ave., domestic violence, domestic violence.

Male, 16, Washington C.H., nuisance animal (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Sierra L. Harr, 22, 869 Potomac Circle, failure to assure clear distance ahead, seat belt violation.

Michael Newsome, 47, 828 E. Market St., trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

May 30

Rebel L. Brooks, 57, Columbus, theft, forgery.

James J. Scarberry, 40, Leesburg, obstruction.

Cherrilynne Callender, 72, 135 Fairview Ave., backing without safety.

Mark A. Turner, 59, 324 E. Paint St., Apt. A, walking along highway, bench warrant – Chillicothe Police Department.

May 29

Tosha D. Lowery, 31, Sabina, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Stefan S. Roberts, 31, 1083 Springlake Ave., speed.

Jason K. Bice, 47, 742 John St., no operator’s license.

Christian A. Tuley, 30, 720 Dayton Ave., speed.

Lasasha C. Ruggles, 30, 901 Delaware St., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warrant, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor).

Garrett A. Musselman, 23, Orient, speed.

Lasasha C. Ruggles, 30, 901 Delaware St., tampering with evidence.

Rebel L. Brooks, 57, Columbus, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, forgery, forgery.

Annetta Baker, 63, 926 John St., speed 50/35.

Sarah C. Kidwell, 34, 1116 S. Fayette St., speed 41/25.

Dirk A. Eckle, 27, 1218 S. Main St., speed 40/25.

Anna M. Ward, 42, 507 S. North St., no operator’s license.