Jeff man accused of raping child

A 58-year-old Jeffersonville man has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on 11 offenses related to the alleged long-term sexual assault of a child.

Jeffery A. Taylor has been charged with three counts of rape, each a felony of the first degree; three counts of sexual battery, second-degree felonies; and five counts of gross sexual imposition, each a felony of the third degree. It was specified in each count that the victim was under the age of 13.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, these acts allegedly occurred over a period of time beginning when the child was 8-years-old and continuing through age 11. It is also alleged that the acts occurred at Taylor’s Jeffersonville home.

After the indictment was handed down Friday by the grand jury, a warrant was issued for Taylor’s arrest. He was arrested without incident and was arraigned Tuesday in Fayette County Common Pleas Court.

Taylor is incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

