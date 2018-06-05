Fayette County Genealogical Society holds Linage Dinner

The Fayette County Genealogical Society recently held its Linage Dinner on Monday, May 21. This dinner is held annually to honor inductees into the three Linage Societies within the Genealogical Society.

Those societies are the First Families of Fayette County, open to anyone who can prove their relationship to an ancestor who resided in Fayette County by Dec. 31, 1820; the Century Families of Fayette County, open to anyone who can prove their relationship to an ancestor who resided in Fayette County by Dec. 31, 1916; and the Civil War Families of Fayette County. The Civil War Families of Fayette County is open to anyone who can prove their relationship to an ancestor who served in the Civil War for the Union or the Confederacy between April 12, 1861 and April 18, 1865, and who served out of Fayette County or lived in Fayette County.

Members of the society and their guests gathered at the home of caterer Jason Gilmore at 114 W. Temple St., Washington C.H., at 6 p.m. for a social hour with dinner at 6:30 p.m. After dinner society president Sue Gilmore led the program, which inducted two new members into the First Family Society. Gary Mickle, of Washington Court House, was inducted by proving his family linage to Leonard Bush, who resided in Fayette County by 1820.

Cindy Cotton Brady, of Muskegon, Mich., was inducted by proving her family linage to both Daniel Bates, who resided in Fayette County by 1820, and Sarah Watson Hankins, who resided in Fayette County by 1818. Both Gary and Cindy received certificates and their First Family pins. The society appreciates the hard work of both these two new First Family Society members and for their contributions to the history of Fayette County.

After the inductions, the leaders of the society were recognized and given certificates for all their work for the society and assistance given to others in their genealogical quests. Those recognized were president Sue Gilmore, treasurer Jill Roberts, secretary and linage chair Cathy Massie White, program chair Glenn Rankin, newsletter editor Pam Rhoads, and research chair Peggy Lester.

Harry Wright will be presenting another segment of his program series, “The Voices of Veterans,” at the next regularly-scheduled meeting of the society. This series consists of stories and interviews of veterans of Fayette County collected on video. Harry will also be sharing how this series originated and was made. Harry Wright is a Fayette County resident known for his work with our local radio station, WCHO.

This meeting is open to our members and the public on Monday June 18 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room at the Carnegie Public Library, 127 S. North St., Washington Court House. Please enter the library through the doors on the Catholic Church side of the building.

For any additional information about this meeting or the Fayette County Genealogical Society, contact Cathy Massie White at 740-333-7227 or ReunionMassie.com.

Cindy Cotton Brady and Gary Mickle received their certificates and pins for being inducted into The First Families of Fayette County Linage Society. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_BradyMickle.jpg Cindy Cotton Brady and Gary Mickle received their certificates and pins for being inducted into The First Families of Fayette County Linage Society. Pictured are those attending the Fayette County Genealogical Annual Linage Dinner. In the front row seated are Peggy Lester, Cathy White, Sue Gilmore and Pam Rhoads. Standing left to right are Doug White, Chuck Gosset, Gary Mickle, Kim Mickle, Phyllis Rankin, Glenn Rankin, Sandy Kelly, Jill Roberts, Butch Roberts and Cindy Brady. Present for the dinner but not pictured was Sue Raypole. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_Inattendance.jpg Pictured are those attending the Fayette County Genealogical Annual Linage Dinner. In the front row seated are Peggy Lester, Cathy White, Sue Gilmore and Pam Rhoads. Standing left to right are Doug White, Chuck Gosset, Gary Mickle, Kim Mickle, Phyllis Rankin, Glenn Rankin, Sandy Kelly, Jill Roberts, Butch Roberts and Cindy Brady. Present for the dinner but not pictured was Sue Raypole. Society leaders recognized during the evening were, left to right, Peggy Lester, Cathy White, Glenn Rankin, Sue Gilmore, Pam Rhoads and Jill Roberts. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_SocietyLeaders.jpg Society leaders recognized during the evening were, left to right, Peggy Lester, Cathy White, Glenn Rankin, Sue Gilmore, Pam Rhoads and Jill Roberts.