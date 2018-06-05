Movies to be shown on the courthouse lawn

Members of the community have pulled together to share family-friendly movies on the Fayette County Courthouse lawn.

Beginning this Friday, June 8, these movies will be shown on the lawn the second Friday of every month this summer. The title of this week’s film will be announced on the Main Street Fayette Facebook page. The film will begin at 9 p.m. and will be free and open to the public. Snacks, including popcorn and other movie favorites, will be available for sale at the Bird Cage food truck. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

The film will be shown as part of the monthly Shop Hop event. The Hop has been organized by Main Street Fayette, a local nonprofit that is dedicated to creating a welcoming family environment in downtown Washington Court House. Kendra Hernandez, vice president of Main Street Fayette, said many groups have come together to make this event possible, adding “we’ve had a lot of support.”

The original idea to show movies on the courthouse lawn came from members of the community, who mentioned it to Hernandez. She then brought the idea to Main Street Fayette where members immediately embraced it.

“It’s about us creating a sense of community downtown and making families feel at home,” said Hernandez.

Main Street Fayette then appealed to the county commissioners for permission to show the film on the lawn. The county commissioners gave their approval and the city event lent Main Street Fayette some speakers to use. Main Street Fayette purchased the screen on which the movie will be projected. The projector and DVD player have been provided by Channel 3 Community Action.

In addition, Channel 3 staff will help to set up the equipment. The fee that must be paid for the film screening to be legal, which is called an exhibition request fee, will be covered by local businesses W&W Dry Cleaners and The Linen Closet.

“There’s some really good teamwork going on downtown,” said Hernandez.

In addition to the film, there will be fun for the family all evening. Starting at 5 p.m., downtown businesses will be participating in an ice cream social as part of the monthly Shop Hop. Shop Hops are also planned for the second Fridays of July and August. In July, the hop will be called Taste of Fayette. During this event, local restaurants, food trucks and chefs will share their favorite dishes with members of the community.

In August, the hop will focus on teacher appreciation with special raffles and prizes for teachers. Each Summer Shop Hop will be concluded with a movie on the courthouse lawn. The July and August films have not yet been chosen but, according to Hernandez, they will “always be kid friendly.”

According to Hernandez, the Shop Hops and movies on the courthouse lawn are evidence of some of the positive changes that are coming to the Washington Court House downtown community. She said she expects more positive changes in the future and said, “I’m really excited about what will come.”

