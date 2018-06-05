Concord Greene Fire Department awards Eddy Ivers memorial scholarship

The Concord Greene Fire Department recently awards its first Eddy Ivers $500 memorial scholarship to Miami Trace High School senior, Gretchen Ivers. Gretchen is the first grandchild of the late fire chief, Eddy Ivers, and is planning on attending Wilmington College to study animal science. The scholarship was made possible by proceeds from the department’s annual pancake and sausage supper. The Concord Greene Fire Department plans to continue the scholarship opportunity annually — applicants with a course of study focused in agriculture will be the targeted recipients. Pictured with Gretchen from left-right, Gene Ivers (father and current member of CGFD), Nancy Ivers (grandmother of Gretchen and wife of the late fire chief Eddy Ivers), Gretchen Ivers and Tara Ivers (mother).

