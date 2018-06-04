FCMH EMS Base hosts flag presentation, dedication

On Saturday, the Fayette County Memorial Hospital EMS Base was host to members of the Fayette County Veteran Honor Guard, EMS staff and family members, and the public to witness a flag presentation and dedication.

Paramedic Scott Mullen served as master of ceremonies for the morning presentation.

Lt. Colonel Robert L. Cruea, KC-135R Instructor Pilot, 166th Air Refueling Squadron, Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, was a guest speaker at the event. Lt. Colonel Cruea, who has 26 years of service with the U.S. Air Force, is the son of Kay and Larry Cruea.

The colonel explained to those gathered how the presentation came about, and how the flag to be presented to the EMS Base came to be flown during his latest Iraqi deployment.

Veteran Ed Helt, Americanism chairman for American Legion Post 25, explained the 13 folds of a flag while the flag was folded by members of the Fayette County Veteran Honor Guard, Patty DeWees and Paul Sands. The Honor Guard presented the flag to Cruea, who then presented it to the EMS staff in recognition of the service they provide to citizens of Fayette County.

Lt. Col. Robert L. Cruea presenting a flag to Fayette County EMS Director Rod List at Saturday’s flag presentation and dedication. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_28CD241B-5761-4330-AFB8-383A05F7CB01.jpeg Lt. Col. Robert L. Cruea presenting a flag to Fayette County EMS Director Rod List at Saturday’s flag presentation and dedication.