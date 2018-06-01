Now that all Fayette County schools are out for the summer, the Carnegie Public Library Children’s Department is abuzz with activity! The Libraries Rock! summer reading program is designed to provide fun activities for children of all ages, and also to keep them reading until school is back in session. Summer reading helps prevent the slide in literacy skills many students experience between academic years, and also helps to foster a lifelong enjoyment of books. Children of all ages are invited to sign up. The library also offers Libraries Rock! programs for teens and adults.

Now that all Fayette County schools are out for the summer, the Carnegie Public Library Children's Department is abuzz with activity! The Libraries Rock! summer reading program is designed to provide fun activities for children of all ages, and also to keep them reading until school is back in session. Summer reading helps prevent the slide in literacy skills many students experience between academic years, and also helps to foster a lifelong enjoyment of books. Children of all ages are invited to sign up. The library also offers Libraries Rock! programs for teens and adults. Fernando Rodriguez recently rang the gong in celebration of getting his first library card.

Fernando’s sisters, Ella, Ava and Emma Hoppes also rang the gong in celebration.

The Thoroman family strikes a rockin’ pose after registering for the Summer Reading Program.