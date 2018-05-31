Men’s Chorus to sing at Heritage

The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus will be in concert on Sunday, June 10 at 2 p.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church, State Route 35 in Washington C.H.

This chorus, consisting of 35 men from Fayette, Clinton and Highland counties, is in its sixth year. The primary focus of the chorus is gospel music.

The men sing timeless classics, uplifting and inspiring gospel songs, and rousing versions of the nation’s rally cries and heart-warmers. The four-part harmony and the sweet melodies will offer those in attendance an opportunity to sing along.

Current and past residents of this group who are from Fayette County are: Bob Brown, Bill Creager, Bill Cupp, Larry East, Jim Luck, Larry Milstead, Bob and Meda Pittser, Troy Roush, Dana Taylor and Richard Taylor.

The Heritage Memorial Praise Team will also sing at this concert, which is open to the public with no admission fee.

