MTES releases fourth quarter honor roll

Miami Trace Elementary School recently released the fourth quarter honor roll and honorable mention.
FOURTH GRADE HONOR ROLL:
Mya Babineau, Kamika (Kami) Bennett, Rylee Blair, Emily Boysel, Kaden Bryant, Mason Buchhammer, Brooklyn Carr, Emma Eggleton, Justin Etzler, Cylas Everetts, Kaylee Everhart, Chloe Gardner, Jordyn Gray, Adam Guthrie, Cordelia Hammond, Karley Hicks, Zayden Hixon, Payton Holbert, Clayden Hooks, Mackaela Hoover, Ellie Hoppes, Victoria (Tori) Johnson, Arianna Jones, Lucas King, Virginia Langley, Nicholas Lindsey, Carter Liston, Aidan Markley, Paige Mathias, Gabriella (Ella) McCarty, Joshua McGraw, Hunter Miller, Jackson Miller, Ashlynn Moore, Cody (Lee) Moore, Keenan Moore, Connor Napier, Brianna Parker, Adrian Rittenhouse, Savannah Rose, Aleecia Shull, Ava Shull, Bella Shull, Legend Shull, Janson Smith, Granten Terhune, Noah Thirtyacre, Andrew Trout, Cole Whiteside, August (Gus) Wilt, Aryana Wynkoop, and Ta’kyia Yahn.
4.0 GPA: Lucas (Luke) Armstrong, Jenna Bainter, Hayden Brown, Brydon Cumberland, Ellison DaRif, Isabelle DeBruin, Annabelle Eggleton, Morgan Elliott, Cooper Enochs, Will Enochs, Alyssa Esker, Lauren Farrens, Grace (Gracee) Green, Zoey Grooms, Lilly Hamilton, Hannah Hatfield, Laine Holstein, Jameson Hyer, Adrienne Jacobson, Lincoln Jester, Peyton Johnson, Cali Kirkpatrick, Abigail Noble, Logan Payton, Alex Robinson, Wyatt Rogers, Kiana Statham, Calli Tolbert, Hunter Vanover, and Hailey Webster.
Honorable mention:
Evan Anderson, Blake Boedeker, Alexander Coleman, Gracie Cordell, Westin Dawes, Izaiah Freeze, Madison Gain, Cayla Gayheart, Wyatt Graham, Grant Guess, Bodie Gurr, Ryan Hassell, Carlee Hauck, Aubrey Hesson, Kooper Hicks, Alexandria (Allie) Hottinger, Na’veaha Jones, Lauralynne (Lynnie) King, Mason Lovett, Madison Marrero, Aniston Marshall, Gabrielle (Gabby) Matthews, James (Westley) McGuire, Damaris Mendoza Ramirez, Casi Parrish, Ethan Parsley, John (Herbie) Queen, Ariah Raby, Ian Rayburn, Kirsten Slone, Shelby Snider, Isaac Songs, Gabrielle Thoroman, Adam Throckmorton, Ryleigh Vincent, Logan Warner, and Jon (Jon Paul) Woolever.
FIFTH GRADE HONOR ROLL:
Hannah Binegar, Harley Braley, Megan Brandt, Reilly Campbell, Michael (Garrett) Carson, Cole Evans, Zachary Gallagher, Aaron McCann, Levi Morrison, Ethan Smith, Sara Smith, and Bryson Yeoman.
4.0 GPA:
Caden Abraham, Addyson Butts, Justin Everhart, Hunter Havens, Hannah Houck, Maggie McMahon, Cassandra Miller, Carley Payton, Cotey Payton, Emily Reeves, Trey Robinette, Eric Taylor, Owen Teter, Joseph Thompson, Justin Thompson, Kayleigh Tolle, Emmarson (Emma) Trimble, Zachary Vincent, Lily Waddle, and William (Billy) Wolfe.
Honorable mention:
Ethan Anderson, Gavin Baughn, Avery Bennett, Brooklyn Bethel, Aaliyah Bradshaw, Austin Campbell, Sydney Carter, Ethan (Cole) Copeland, Klynn Cornell, Madison Cory, Caitlin Cottrill, Drystyn Cowman, Hannah Cummings, Carter Denney, Isabelle (Izzy) Deskins, Courtland Flint, Angelo Friel, Walker Glispie, Brenton Graham, Conner Guthrie, Edward Hagl, Paytin Hall, Jacob Henry, Jenna Hoppes, Marcus Jackson, Mallory Johnson, Jayden Jones, Kiersten Kulin, Hunter Lucas, Ian Mavis, Gabriella (Gabbie) Miller, Shyla Montgomery, Brice Perkins, Charles (Charlie) Reeves, Conner Richards, Skye Salyers, Sophia Schirm, Spencer Smith, Dylaney Templin, Seth Thompson, Abrielle Tranner, Ginny Trent, and Lincoln VanLandingham.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU