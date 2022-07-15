What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

July 26 at 6 p.m., “Bigfoot is Back!” Dusty Ruth, a researcher for the Bigfoot Research Organization (BFRO), is returning to Carnegie Library to answer questions and display casts, photographs, and audio evidence of Bigfoot. Space is limited, so please call to register. This program is intended for adults; parents may use their discretion.

Thursday, July 28 at 11 a.m., families with kids of all ages are invited to the library’s “Party in the Park!” This end-of-summer celebration includes “Hello, Friends Storytime,” games, face paint, crafts, and Mr. Bugaboo the balloon artist! Bring a sack lunch and enjoy a picnic in the park.

Calling all adult and teen artists! Your creative submission is requested to the Carnegie Public Library Tiny Art Show! Teens and adults, pick up a tiny canvas (approximately 3”x 3”) at the Adult Circulation Desk. Complete your work of art and return it to the library by July 25 to be included in the Tiny Art gallery. Style your canvas any way you like – all art mediums and subject matter are welcome! Two prizes will be awarded in each age category.

Creative kids! Now through July 29, the first 25 children who visit the library and provide us with their hand drawn picture of a shark, and share a shark fact with us, will take home…a shark of their own!

Bring your little one to storytime! Bonnie’s Books takes place in Jeffersonville at the United Methodist Church on Tuesdays at 11 a.m.; Hello, Friends! Storytime takes place in Washington Court House on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Coming up: Saturday, Sept. 10 is “Bog Girl Summer 2022: Pollinators.” Let’s slow down and tune in as summer draws to a close. This year’s event will take place in the library gardens, and focus on pollinating plants and insects, how we can help them and how they help us! Registration is limited, with a $10 donation suggested for the benefit of the Fayette County Farmers Market. Details and registration forthcoming!

24/7 pick-up lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Rain didn’t stop the library’s field trip to the Fayette County Airport. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Carnegie-photo.jpg Rain didn’t stop the library’s field trip to the Fayette County Airport. Courtesy photo