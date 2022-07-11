What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Calling all artists! Your miniature work of art is requested for the Carnegie Public Library Tiny Art Show! Teens and adults, pick up a tiny canvas and easel at the Adult Circulation Desk. Complete your work of art and return it to the library by July 25 to be included in the Tiny Art gallery. Style your canvas any way you like – all art mediums and subject matter are welcome! Two prizes will be awarded in each age category (teen & adult.)

Summer Reading Program is for everyone! Children, teens, adults, and families are invited to read for prizes and participate in the variety of programs and events scheduled throughout the month of July. Stop by the library to pick up a newsletter or calendar of events, or check out cplwcho.org.

Bring your little one to storytime! Bonnie’s Books takes place in Jeffersonville at the United Methodist Church on Tuesdays at 11 a.m.; Hello, Friends! Storytime takes place in Washington Court House on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Coming up: Thursday, July 14 at 2 p.m. is a Mermaid & Pirates Party! Children ages 3-6 are invited to craft, snack, party, and learn about characters and friends from the sea! Tuesday, July 26 at 6 p.m., “Bigfoot is Back!” Dusty Ruth, a researcher for the Bigfoot Research Organization (BFRO) is returning to answer questions and display casts, photographs, and audio evidence of bigfoot. Space is limited, so please call to register. Thursday, July 28 at 11 a.m., families with kids of all ages are invited to the library’s “Party in the Park!” This end-of-summer celebration includes “Hello, Friends Storytime,” games, face paint, crafts, and Mr. Bugaboo the balloon artist! Bring a sack lunch and enjoy a picnic in the park.

24/7 pick-up lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.

Carnegie Public Library thanks Josephine and Arthur Call, children of Brandon and Sylvia Call, for sharing some donations made to their Little Free Library with the library’s Little Free Library! With our partners Altrusa, the library supports five Little Free Libraries in Fayette County! Find their locations here: https://littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap/ https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_292089939_5421178881235943_1948681584609483141_n.jpg Carnegie Public Library thanks Josephine and Arthur Call, children of Brandon and Sylvia Call, for sharing some donations made to their Little Free Library with the library’s Little Free Library! With our partners Altrusa, the library supports five Little Free Libraries in Fayette County! Find their locations here: https://littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap/ Courtesy photo