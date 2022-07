Carnegie Public Library will celebrate our youngest readers every week with a Q&A about a favorite book they are reading. If you would like to participate, stop by the library for a picture with the book you are reading!

Name: Zadie

Age: 3

What are you reading? Choo-Choos! (actually the book is “Trains!” By Charles Reasoner)

Why do you like it? ‘Cause I really like it!

What are you doing this summer besides reading? Swimming in the pool and playing with my brother, Zeke.

Zadie https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Zadie.jpg Zadie Courtesy photo