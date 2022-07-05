What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Public libraries are your resource for an enriched life. Through free programs, events, books, digital resources and more, inspiration is at your fingertips! Coming up, Carnegie Public Library is hosting a Tiny Art Show! Teens and adults, pick up a tiny canvas and easel at the Adult Circulation Desk. Complete your work of art and return it to the library by July 25 to be included in the Tiny Art gallery. Style your canvas any way you like – all art mediums and subject matter are welcome! Two prizes will be awarded in each age category (teen and adult.)

Summer Reading Program is for everyone! Children, teens, adults, and families are invited to read for prizes and participate in the variety of programs and events scheduled throughout the month of July. Stop by the library to pick up a newsletter or calendar of events, or check out cplwcho.org.

This week, on Friday, July 8, tour the Fayette County Airport for this week’s Fayette Field Trip! This tour is open to all ages. Meet at the airport at 2770 State Route 38. The tour begins at 11 a.m. Later that same day, children ages birth – 12 years are invited to a Mock Equestrian Show at the Fayette County Fairgrounds Equestrian Facility. The show begins at 6 p.m. Watch young riders tune up their horse skills before the Fayette County Fair. Learn what it takes to tend, train, and ride a horse!

Bring your little one to storytime! Bonnie’s Books takes place in Jeffersonville at the United Methodist Church on Tuesdays at 11 a.m.; Hello, Friends! Storytime takes place in Washington Court House on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Coming up: Thursday, July 14 at 2 p.m. is a Mermaid & Pirates Party! Children ages 3-6 are invited to craft, snack, party, and learn about characters and friends from the sea! Tuesday, July 26 at 6 p.m., “Bigfoot is Back!” Dusty Ruth, a researcher for the Bigfoot Research Organization (BFRO) is returning to answer questions and display casts, photographs, and audio evidence of bigfoot. Space is limited, so please call to register.

24/7 pick-up lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Children’s specialist, Aaron Teter, riding the library’s Book Bike, leads children on the Independence Day Bike Parade! This annual event took place Saturday, July 2. Special thanks to St. Catherine’s Manor of Washington Court House for providing hot dogs and root beer floats to the children and their families. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_20220702_110737.jpg Children’s specialist, Aaron Teter, riding the library’s Book Bike, leads children on the Independence Day Bike Parade! This annual event took place Saturday, July 2. Special thanks to St. Catherine’s Manor of Washington Court House for providing hot dogs and root beer floats to the children and their families. Courtesy photo