Holding true to their name: ‘Yummy bars’

Hello!

I was looking thru some of my old recipes last week and came across this one and had to smile. Some of my older recipes bring back memories, and it’s especially nice when the person I requested it from has handwritten it, at that point it is now a treasure.

I was at a family reunion years ago and a cousin of mine brought these wonderful bars in. They looked so good and tasted even better. Of course, I had to have the recipe.

I have made these several times over the years, and they always get rave reviews, and the ooh’s and ahh’s. I guess they hold true to their name “YUMMY BARS.”

Not too difficult, but they do taste like you have fussed over them.

Yummy Bars

1 (14 oz) package of caramels

1 (5 oz) can of milk

1 German chocolate cake mix

¾ cup melted butter

1 large egg

6 6oz package of semi-sweet chocolate morsels

1 cup chopped pecans

Directions

Combine caramels & ¼ cup milk in pan (you can melt the caramels in the microwave in the milk if you want) set aside.

Combine cake mix, butter, egg & remaining milk. Mix well.

Spoon half the cake mixture into a greased 13×9 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 6 minutes. Sprinkle with morsels, pecans and spoon on Carmel and remaining cake mix. Return them to the oven and bake 20 to 25 minutes until done.

Cool Completely.

I like to serve these topped with vanilla ice cream. YUM!

Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-3.jpg