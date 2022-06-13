What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

The Carnegie Public Library’s new book bike recently made its debut at the Fayette County Farmers Market on Saturday, June 4.

Made possible by American Rescue Plan Act funds, the book bike allows library staff to take library materials into the community with books for checkout or purchase, as well as information about the Summer Reading Program, other upcoming events, and digital reading apps such as Libby and Hoopla. Stay tuned for future outings with the book bike. Special thanks to Tony’s Welding & Fabrication for repairing and upgrading our book bike.

Check out “hoopla!” With a library card, patrons can now instantly read, watch, and listen to their choice of more than 1 million titles (audiobooks, eBooks, comics, music, movies, and TV) for free with their Carnegie Public Library card. Content can be streamed from any computer or mobile device by downloading the hoopla digital app for iOS and Android. With the addition of this resource, the library now offers library card holders a vast digital collection that complements the Ohio Digital Library. The hoopla digital collection includes popular entertainment and educational content such as hit TV series, newly released music, bestselling audiobooks and eBooks, and much more.

Summer Reading Program is for everyone! Children, teens, adults, and families are invited to read for prizes and participate in the more than 40 programs and events scheduled throughout June and July. Stop by the library to pick up a newsletter or calendar of events, or check out cplwcho.org.

Happening this week: The Fayette Field Trip is Deer Creek Dam on Tuesday, June 14 at 2 p.m., and on Wednesday, June 15 at 1 p.m., visit the Fayette County YMCA for laser tag and game truck. You do not have to be a YMCA member to attend this program. Then, on Saturday, June 18 at 11 a.m., babies, toddlers, and young children aged 6 months – 6 years are invited to the “What’s Shaking Music Party!” Some programs and events that require registration are fully booked, please call or message the library for more information.

Coming up, the library will be closed on Monday, June 20 in observation of Juneteenth. What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. First celebrated on June 19, 1866, this holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans, and celebrates African-American culture.

24/7 pick-up lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week!

Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Engagement librarian, Kaitlin Cottrill Davis, bikes back to the library after visiting the Fayette County Farmers Market. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_286817642_5342763885744110_1701179145573393945_n.jpg Engagement librarian, Kaitlin Cottrill Davis, bikes back to the library after visiting the Fayette County Farmers Market. Courtesy photos Library director, Sarah Nichols, and engagement librarian, Kaitlin Cottrill Davis, demonstrated the storage and display capabilities of the bike. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_286731294_5339996726020826_638787932833773518_n.jpg Library director, Sarah Nichols, and engagement librarian, Kaitlin Cottrill Davis, demonstrated the storage and display capabilities of the bike. Courtesy photos