What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

The Summer Reading Program is off to a great start in the Children’s Department at Carnegie Public Library. Seventy kids have already signed up and participation is starting to look like our pre-Covid summers. The children’s department is decked out with colorful mermaids, narwhals, jellyfish, seahorses and other sea creatures. Our theme is Oceans of Possibilities and we invite you to step into our colorful aquarium! Pose for pictures at our reef!

School is out! Kids and parents will appreciate all the activities we have planned for the summer. Bonnie’s Books is every Tuesday in Jeffersonville at the United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. where they’ll explore “S is for Sharks.” Join Mr. Aaron and Miz Noel, for fish tales! The first full week of June there are 10 programs offered for all age ranges.

Registration for summer reading is simple. Download the Beanstack App and start recording minutes for children under twelve and titles for teens and adults. We love giving book recommendations, and we can help find the perfect book for reluctant readers. Reading is our passion and we want to introduce beginning readers to the wonderful world of reading! Summer is the perfect time to explore a new genre. We encourage parents to sample a variety of books with their children and our staff is eager to assist. There are weekly giveaways and grand finale prizes for children, teens and adults.

Check out the library’s 24/7 lockers! When you use the lockers, you can pick-up library materials any time of day. When placing a hold through the SEO libraries App, or through the online library catalog, you may now select “WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE 24/7 PICKUP LOCKERS” as your pick-up location. Library staff will notify you via email when the items are available, and in which locker number your items are located. Check out library social media for more details, or ask a librarian today! In coordination with the Village of Jeffersonville, plans are in the works to install Carnegie Public Library Pick-up Lockers and book return in the Jeffersonville! All lockers are paid in part by Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, and provide contactless service to patrons any time of day.

24/7 pick-up lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Rosie, Ian, Ryan, and Owen frolic at the reef. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Rosie-Ian-Ryan-Owen.jpg Rosie, Ian, Ryan, and Owen frolic at the reef. Courtesy photo