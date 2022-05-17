Summer reading program set to kick off

Join us for a summer of fun at Carnegie Public Library! The children’s Summer Reading Program (SRP) begins on May 20 and is for children from birth to 12.

On Saturday, May 21, the Children’s Department will kick off our program at the Shaw Wetlands from 12 to 2 p.m. If it rains, we will hold the program at the library.

Staff will be on hand to register all who want to participate in the reading program. There is a new book about butterflies to read on the Story Book Trail. The first 100 kids who sign up for the program will receive animal safari sunglasses and other goodies provided by Adena Health System.

In addition to enjoying the trail, kids can have their faces painted, make crafts and participate in a variety of games. We are partnering with Brigitte Hisey of Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District for this event.

Parents want their kids to participate in the SRP because we have a super fun program planned, and we have many new books to explore and enjoy. More than anything else, continual reading during the summer will help prevent “summer slide” and will ensure kids will be on track when school starts again. Our staff can help select the right book for reluctant readers or any reader that is having trouble finding a book that will engage them.

We are offering STEM camps conducted by Mr. Aaron for two age groups: ages 5-8 and 8-12. Kids will learn about robotics, coding, and participate in exciting experiments. Those that enjoy art and crafting will enjoy Creativity Camp with Miz Noel.

Discovery Camp will get the kids outside to enjoy and learn about nature. Registration is required for STEM, Creativity and Discovery Camps.

Seven field trips are planned, so join us as we learn more about our community with visits to the fire department, airport, Vermeer, Cox Paving, Deer Creek Dam, the Robinson-Pavey house and the Bereman-Dahl house. We are so appreciative of all the companies, city and county departments, and private home owners that are providing these opportunities.

Enjoy big entertainment with the following programs: Crystal Clear is a dynamic science show where kids of all ages will be razzle dazzled. Gamers will enjoy the Buckeye Game Truck and Laser Tag event to be held at the YMCA. Kids from six months to 6 years will enjoy singing, dancing, and jamming with Ryan Glass at the “What’s Shaking” music program.

The Gordon Russ Magic Show returns to our area for side-splitting laughter and amazement.

Storytimes will be held in Jeffersonville every Tuesday with Miz Bonnie and every Thursday with Mr. Aaron and Miz Noel. Learn more about additional reading activities like our 100 Best Books Club and 1,000 Books before Kindergarten. It’s easy to track reading activity with our Beanstack app. Parents and kids can track their reading activity by recording minutes or titles of books. Kids enjoy being rewarded for “reading streaks” and Beanstack makes this an engaging way to encourage and rewarding reading.

We’ve prepared make-it and take-it crafts for Father’s Day and the Fourth of July. The Bike Parade will be held off-site and everyone has an opportunity to decorate their bikes, scooters or wagons. Stay afterwards to make root beer floats! Other fun programs include the Mermaid/Pirate Party for the younger set.

Our final event for the summer is Party in the Park, on Thursday, July 28 at Eyman Park. There will be games, a storytime, face painting and other activities! We’ll celebrate with prizes provided by Adena including two bikes for children.

Weekly prizes for children will be rewarded in June and July and all children who finish their reading program will receive prize coupons to local businesses! We are also selecting three readers a week to be featured in the Record-Herald for a special “I’m reading” column. The Children’s Department is ready to make reading and learning fun all summer long!

Adults and Teens can also participate in the reading program and weekly prizes will be awarded. Adults have the opportunity to win a Fitbit and one lucky teen will win a bike and helmet!

To learn more details about upcoming programs, dates and times, look at our calendar on our website at www.cplwcho.org and on the Carnegie Public Library Facebook site, or stop in for a printed copy of all of our activities. We look forward to making this a magical summer of reading fun for everyone!

The Columbus Zoo also held a show at the YMCA. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_PXL_20210615_171848442.jpg The Columbus Zoo also held a show at the YMCA. Courtesy photos During the 2021 Summer Reading program, a tour was taken of the Washington Fire Department. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_PXL_20210610_173510913.jpg During the 2021 Summer Reading program, a tour was taken of the Washington Fire Department. Courtesy photos