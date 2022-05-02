Library garden to be planted

In less than two weeks, the Carnegie Public Library garden will be planted, and families are invited to join in.

The planting will take place Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. Dress appropriately for weather and dirt digging. Families and their children of all ages can take part.

Afterwards on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m., children ages 6-12 are invited to learn crochet with Flora. Supplies will be provided and no registration is necessary.

On Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m., adults are invited to a special plant program with Stacey Wilt of Patchwork Gardens.

Families of preschoolers, join us for weekly storytimes in Jeffersonville and Washington Court House! Our storytime programs feature a new theme each week, and incorporate stories, songs, crafts, play, and are for children ages 5 and younger. With an emphasis on early literacy, our librarians help nurture your child’s love of books and reading.

Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., Bonnie’s Books takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, then each Thursday at 11 a.m., Hello, Friends! takes place in Washington Court House at the library.

Parents and caregivers, teens and adults: Summer Reading Program is just around the corner. When school lets out, sign your child up for reading challenges, programs, and more.

This spring, the library is hosting a series of parenting workshops through Nationwide Children’s Hospital. These are supportive, small-group programs aimed to help connect parents and caregivers raising young children. Groups are open to parents and caregivers of children, ages 12 and under living in Fayette County.

May workshops are “Developing Good Bedtime Routines,” which takes place on Saturday, May 14, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and “Hassle Free Outings” which takes place on Saturday, May 21, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Attendance is free; please contact Ashlee Watson at 614-558-8260, or [email protected] to sign up.

Check out the library’s 24/7 lockers! When you use the lockers, you can pick-up library materials any time of day. When placing a hold through the SEO libraries App, or through the online library catalog, you may now select “WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE 24/7 PICKUP LOCKERS” as your pick-up location.

Library staff will notify you via email when the items are available, and in which locker number your items are located. Check out library social media for more details, or ask a librarian today.

In coordination with the Village of Jeffersonville, plans are in the works to install Carnegie Public Library Pick-up Lockers and book return in Jeffersonville. All lockers are paid in part by Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, and provide contactless service to patrons any time of day.

24/7 pick-up lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Wendy Decker watches as Annie Rinehart shares “The Best Nest” by P.D. Eastman. Annie is the daughter of Josh and Karrie Rinehart of Jeffersonville. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_received_718338245962793.jpeg Wendy Decker watches as Annie Rinehart shares “The Best Nest” by P.D. Eastman. Annie is the daughter of Josh and Karrie Rinehart of Jeffersonville. Courtesy photos Attendees at “Bonnie’s Books,” held at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church each Tuesday at 11 a.m., gather around to make nests. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_received_404822521165855.jpeg Attendees at “Bonnie’s Books,” held at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church each Tuesday at 11 a.m., gather around to make nests. Courtesy photos