What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Carnegie Public Library and the American Association of University Women of Fayette County are partnering for the “Spring Book Sale,” which takes place Monday, April 18 through Saturday, April 23.

The book sale will be on the second floor at the library, 127 S. North St. The sale features fiction, non-fiction, large print, cookbooks, paperbacks, children’s books, DVDs, and books on CD. All items are 50 cents each.

Saturday is $1 a bag day! All items were received as donations or withdrawn from the library’s collection. Proceeds from the sale go toward local student scholarships awarded by AAUW, as well as the library’s general fund.

Families of preschoolers, join us for weekly storytimes in Jeffersonville and Washington Court House. Our storytime programs feature a new theme each week, and incorporate stories, songs, crafts, play, and are for children ages 5 and younger. With an emphasis on early literacy, our librarians help nurture your child’s love of books and reading.

Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., “Bonnie’s Books” takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church then, each Thursday at 11 a.m., “Hello, Friends!” takes place in Washington Court House at the library.

This spring, the library is hosting a series of parenting workshops through Nationwide Children’s Hospital. These are supportive, small group programs aimed to help connect parents and caregivers raising young children.

Groups are open to parents and caregivers of children, ages 12 and under living in Fayette County. The second workshop takes place on Saturday, April 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Attendance is free, but please contact Ashlee Watson at 614-558-8260 or [email protected] to sign up.

Mark your calendars, it is nearly time to plant the library garden! Families and their children of all ages are invited to join us at the library on Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. Dress appropriately for weather and dirt digging.

The Summer Reading Program is just around the corner! When school lets out, sign your child up for reading challenges, programs, and more.

Check out the library’s 24/7 lockers. When you use the lockers, you can pick-up library materials any time of day. When placing a hold through the SEO libraries App, or through the online library catalog, you may now select “WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE 24/7 PICKUP LOCKERS” as your pick-up location.

Library staff will notify you via email when the items are available, and in which locker number your items are located. Check out library social media for more details, or ask a librarian today. In coordination with the Village of Jeffersonville, plans are in the works to install Carnegie Public Library Pick-up Lockers and book return in Jeffersonville. All lockers are paid in part by Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, and provide contactless service to patrons any time of day.

24/7 pick-up lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.