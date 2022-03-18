What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Coming up! On Friday, March 25 at 4:30 p.m., artists ages 8-12 are invited to #DrawThisInYourStyleCarnegie. Join us to relax, draw, and chat. Then, on Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m., engineers ages 5-12 are invited to “Robot Day!” Build robots with Aaron using robotic kits and Legos!

“The Return of Bigfoot!” Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m., Dusty Ruth, an investigator for the BFRO (Bigfoot Research Organization) and a member of the Northern Kentucky Research Group, will display casts and photographic evidence, along with providing audio examples. At the end of his presentation, Dusty will attempt to answer questions from attendees. Please call the library to register, space will be limited.

Join us for weekly storytimes in Jeffersonville and Washington Court House! Our storytime programs feature a new theme each week, and incorporate stories, songs, crafts, play, and are for children ages 5 and younger. With an emphasis on early literacy, our librarians help nurture your child’s love of books and reading. Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., Bonnie’s Books takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, then each Thursday at 11 a.m., Hello, Friends! takes place in Washington Court House at the library.

Sign up for free tax preparation with AARP Tax Aide! Trained volunteers are able to prepare most simple returns. Please bring: 2021 tax return, a photo i.d., social security card, W2 forms from all employers, all form 1099s, detailed list of charitable deductions, medical expenses, evidence of mortgage interest payments and real estate taxes, documentation of child care expenses, other applicable documents, and a check if you would like your tax return to be direct deposited. To schedule your appointment, please call the library at 740-335-2540, ext 10, to schedule your appointment.

Check out the library’s 24/7 lockers! When you use the lockers, you can pick-up library materials any time of day. When placing a hold through the SEO libraries App, or through the online library catalog, you may now select “WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE 24/7 PICKUP LOCKERS” as your pick-up location. Library staff will notify you via email when the items are available, and in which locker number your items are located. Check out library social media for more details, or ask a librarian today! In coordination with the Village of Jeffersonville, plans are in the works to install Carnegie Public Library Pick-up Lockers and book return in the Jeffersonville! All lockers are paid in part by Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, and provide contactless service to patrons any time of day.

Later this spring, look for information about a pop-up book sale with AAUW, a Little Free Library dedication with Altrusa, and the debut of the library’s book bike!

24/7 pick-up lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.