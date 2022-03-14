‘Little Free Libraries’ continue to grow in county

Carnegie Public Library loves “Little Free Libraries!” Our community is home to a growing number of these charming little landmarks filled with books for readers of all ages.

Like public libraries, borrowing from “Little Free Libraries” is free. Take what you like or leave a book behind, and return it when you are done. Currently, the library partners with Altrusa of Fayette County to help support LFL locations in Bloomingburg, Good Hope, and at Shaw Wetlands.

Soon, new “Little Free Libraries” will debut in Jeffersonville, New Holland, and at the First Presbyterian Church in Washington Court House. Also, a very special LFL will open at the Dog Park this spring! If you are thinking of starting your own “Little Free Library” or want to find one near you, check out www.littlefreelibrary.org. Already have one? The library would love to connect! Email us at [email protected]

Fayette families, join us for “Friday Night Frogs” at Shaw Wetlands! In partnership with Fayette Soil & Water, families are welcome to hike and learn with us. For instance, did you know that eight of the thirteen native frogs and toads of Ohio can be found in Fayette County? An adventure for the whole family, we will view frogs and toads up close in their wetland habitat.

Please dress for the weather, boots and flashlights are required. This event is for families with children of all ages and takes place on Friday, March 18 at 6 p.m. Meet at Shaw Wetlands, 2820 Robinson Road SE.

“The Return of Bigfoot!” Thursday, March 31 at 6 p.m., Dusty Ruth, an investigator for the BFRO (Bigfoot Research Organization) and a member of the Northern Kentucky Research Group, will display casts and photographic evidence, along with providing audio examples. At the end of his presentation, Dusty will attempt to answer questions from attendees. Please call the library to register as space will be limited.

Join us for weekly storytimes in Jeffersonville and Washington Court House! Our storytime programs feature a new theme each week, and incorporate stories, songs, crafts, play, and are for children ages 5 and younger.

With an emphasis on early literacy, our librarians help nurture your child’s love of books and reading. Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., “Bonnie’s Books” takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, then each Thursday at 11 a.m., “Hello, Friends!” takes place in Washington Court House at the library.

Sign up for free tax preparation with AARP Tax Aide! Trained volunteers are able to prepare most simple returns. Please bring: 2021 tax return, a photo i.d., social security card, W2 forms from all employers, all form 1099s, detailed list of charitable deductions, medical expenses, evidence of mortgage interest payments and real estate taxes, documentation of child care expenses, other applicable documents, and a check if you would like your tax return to be direct deposited. To schedule your appointment, please call the library at 740-335-2540, ext 10.

Check out the library’s 24/7 lockers! When you use the lockers, you can pick-up library materials any time of day. When placing a hold through the SEO libraries App, or through the online library catalog, you may now select “WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE 24/7 PICKUP LOCKERS” as your pick-up location.

Library staff will notify you via email when the items are available, and in which locker number your items are located. Check out library social media for more details, or ask a librarian today! In coordination with the Village of Jeffersonville, plans are in the works to install Carnegie Public Library Pick-up Lockers and book return in Jeffersonville! All lockers are paid in part by Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, and provide contactless service to patrons any time of day.

24/7 pick-up lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

