Popular muffin-tin scrambled eggs

Hello! I love trying new recipes. You never know if it will be a hit or a miss.

This week’s recipe is a new one. My husband gave it such rave reviews that I wanted to share it, and I will be making this one often. This one is a hit!

I like to make and freeze these for breakfast, so they are a quick microwave-and-go when you are in a rush in the morning.

This batch makes about 24, so I wasn’t really sure how well this was going to go over. So I did only make half of the recipe the first time I made it. I wish I would have made the full batch.

Muffin-Tin Scrambled Eggs

-24 large eggs

-1 teaspoon salt

-1/2 teaspoon pepper

-1 teaspoon garlic powder

-1 jar (4 oz) sliced mushrooms, finely chopped (optional)

-1 can (4 oz) chopped green chilies

-3 oz sliced deli ham, finely chopped (I used ham from my freezer that was leftover and used about 6 oz)

-1/2 medium onion, finely chopped

-1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, salt, pepper and garlic powder until blended. Stir in mushrooms, chiles, ham, onion and cheese. Spoon about 1/4 cup of mixture into each of 24 greased muffin cups.

Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until eggs are set. Let stand 10 minutes before removing from pans. If you want to freeze them, cool completely. I put them in Ziploc bags.

I served these one morning with sausage gravy over them. That was quite a breakfast! One thing that pairs well with them is a little Pico de Gallo over the top. Enjoy!

