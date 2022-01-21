Keeping warm with broccoli cheese soup

Hello! BURRR. Cold weather is not my friend.

So, what do I cook to warm up the insides? Soup. It’s healthy, warm, filling and easy.

I worked in Hilliard for many years, and I noticed a lot of my coworkers eating soup from Quizno’s. I asked what it was because it smelled so wonderful. It was one of their signature dishes called Broccoli Cheese Soup.

Well, everybody knows how much I love my veggies, so I just had to try this soup. It was very good.

So then the search began. I wanted the recipe to make a big batch of this!

I tried several recipes, and this one is the best. The flavor is wonderful, and I have been making it often ever since.

Broccoli Cheese Soup

—1/2 cup butter

—1 large onion chopped

—16 oz frozen chopped broccoli (I prefer fresh broccoli and cut it up in small pieces myself)

—1 Tablespoon garlic powder

—4 cans of chicken broth

—1 lb. of Velveeta cheese, cubed

—2 cups milk

—2/3 cup corn starch

—1 cup water

Directions:

Sauté butter and onions until tender in a small skillet.

Mix corn starch in water and stir until blended well. Set aside.

In a large pan, put the broccoli, chicken broth and garlic powder and cook until slightly tender. Be careful at this point not to overcook the broccoli.

Add in the Butter and onions, the corn starch and water, Velveeta, and milk.

Cook on low until Velveeta is melted and the soup is slightly thickened. Remove from heat. Serve.

I like to pair this with a toasted lunch meat sandwich. It just seems to make everything warm and cozy. Enjoy!

